Red Hat ☛ Performance and load testing in Identity Management (IdM) systems using encrypted DNS (eDNS) and CoreDNS in OpenShift clusters
This article is the second part of a two-part series analyzing Identity Management (IdM) performance when encrypted DNS (eDNS) is introduced. The previous article focused on extensive testing from a virtual machine (VM) joined to an IdM server. In this second part, we evaluate performance from within Pods and Deployments on an Red Hat OpenShift cluster version 4.20, calling the IdM BIND server directly and indirectly (through the CoreDNS service), which is quite a different scenario.
Red Hat ☛ Build a CI/CD pipeline with OpenShift Dev Spaces and GitOps
In this article, we will set up a CI/CD pipeline. This integrated CI/CD workflow leverages Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces to provide developers with a consistent, containerized environment defined by a
devfile.yaml.
Red Hat Official ☛ Building the foundation for an AI-driven, sovereign future with Red Bait partners [Ed: Slop promoting, not much substance to it]
At Red Hat, we believe the telecommunications landscape is entering its most transformative chapter yet. To thrive, telecommunications service providers must transcend their traditional role as connectivity providers to become indispensable enablers of digital autonomy. As we head to MWC Barcelona, the industry conversation has reached a decisive pivot.
Red Hat Official ☛ From legacy VMs to the network brain: Why 2026 is the year of the common telco cloud
As we prepare to head to the Fira and MWC Barcelona 2026, I find myself thinking about an industry question I am constantly asked: “Where is the value?”
Red Hat Official ☛ How sovereign is your strategy? Introducing the Red Bait Sovereignty Readiness Assessment tool
Digital sovereignty is the ultimate strategic lever for innovation. It propels organizations beyond compliance into true operational freedom where you, not your cloud provider, dictates your business continuity.Red Hat believes that sovereignty shouldn't be a wall but a foundation for the freedom to choose where and how you run your workloads.