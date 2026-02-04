original
Equilibrium
Why can't we think like fish?
It has now been nearly a whole year since the last complete water change in the fish tank. It's a new all-time record for us. The water is still visibly clean and not acidic. Why? It's not just the treating (potions) of water but the presence of several shells, both large and small, that clean the glass, the rocks beneath, and everything else. The loaches do the same, but not to the glass. The funny story is, we never intentionally introduced shells into the tank; one of them managed to sneak in, by accident, when we purchased the baby loaches last year. It has since then reproduced, spawning about 10 more shells. This creates a healthy equilibrium and we rarely see dead fish; there are half a dozen of them. They seem happy and they eat twice a day.
Similarly, our sites found a healthy equilibrium. We nowadays get millions of requests per day and we have a good rhythm going (publication pace and volume). We can sustain this for a long time to come.
Life isn't about doing "one-time" daring things; it's about taking one day at a time, making the most of it while preparing for the next day... and the next day. Not week, not month, not year, not decade (we hardly know and cannot guess what will happen to the world or the world's economy several decades from now).
Many people I know are overwhelmed by worries because they think of hypothetical scenarios and overthink negative things (such as war, outbreak of disease, even death). They basically inflict pain upon themselves, via their imaginative minds. An old girlfriend of mine kept obsessing over cancer, recklessly assuming that every irregularity in her body might be a sign of cancer. This is self-torture; don't think or behave this way.
Think like fish or like birds. To them, each day is a journey to find food and survive. They hardly need to think about anything else. █
Image source: The Comic Natural History of the Human Race (1851)