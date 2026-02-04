Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.

news

LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 04, 2026



Highlights of LibreOffice 26.2 include a new option to use horizontal tabs instead of vertical in dialogs, the ability to insert hyperlinks from the context menu when text is selected, the ability to copy dialog screenshots to the clipboard, and expanded support for open standards to reinforce long-term access to documents.

LibreOffice 26.2 also promises to improve performance and responsiveness across the entire office suite, helping large documents open, edit, and save more smoothly, as well as to enhance compatibility with documents created in proprietary and open source office software, reducing formatting issues and surprises.

Read on