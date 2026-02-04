news
LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of LibreOffice 26.2 include a new option to use horizontal tabs instead of vertical in dialogs, the ability to insert hyperlinks from the context menu when text is selected, the ability to copy dialog screenshots to the clipboard, and expanded support for open standards to reinforce long-term access to documents.
LibreOffice 26.2 also promises to improve performance and responsiveness across the entire office suite, helping large documents open, edit, and save more smoothly, as well as to enhance compatibility with documents created in proprietary and open source office software, reducing formatting issues and surprises.