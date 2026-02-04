Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

stax is a modern CLI for stacked Git branches and PRs.

Stacked branches let you split work into small, reviewable pieces that build on each other (and visualize it as a tree).

Smaller reviews – Each PR is focused, so reviewers move faster and catch more issues Parallel progress – Keep building on top while lower PRs are still in review Safer shipping – Merge foundations first; reduce the risk of “one giant PR” landing at once Cleaner history – Each logical change lands independently (easier to understand, revert, and git blame)

This is free and open source software.