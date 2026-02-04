news
Andy Bell ☛ Some CSS only contrast options until contrast-color() is Baseline widely available
You can probably imagine how this might be helpful in production as well because dozens of design tokens meant to describe the presentation of an experience could be reduced if some of these decisions happened behind the scenes. The colors that truly encompass the brand and its expression could be carefully chosen, while other supporting colors could “just work”.
Browser engineers have been working towards a solution for this in CSS called contrast-color(). Here’s what that will look like: [...]
[Old] Gwern Branwen ☛ Sidenotes In Web Design
In typography/design, ‘sidenotes’ place footnotes/endnotes in the margins for easier reading. I discuss design choices, HTML implementations and their pros/cons.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vtiger CRM on AlmaLinux 10
Vtiger CRM stands as one of the most powerful open-source customer relationship management solutions for businesses seeking comprehensive tools without enterprise-level costs. This robust CRM platform has earned its reputation through years of helping organizations streamline sales, marketing, and customer service operations.
HowTo Geek ☛ This Rust-powered tool makes Linux search effortless
Ever found yourself juggling between your terminal and a grep command guide when you're deep inside a project? Meet Clapgrep, a sleek, modern utility that brings the speed of terminal search tools into a user-friendly graphical interface. It's how I turn complex queries into a simple "point and click" operation.
