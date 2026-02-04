news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 04, 2026



Quoting: How I speed up my Linux system for free while RAM prices are out of control | ZDNET —

ZRAM is a compressed swap space that is used entirely in RAM. When your system is low on memory, it typically uses a traditional swap space, which is slower than a RAM-based space. Because ZRAM keeps swapped data in memory, it's much faster than a standard swap-system.

What you'll need: The only things you'll need for this are a running instance of Linux and a user with sudo preferences. Keep in mind that ZRAM is typically enabled by default on Fedora and Fedora-based distributions. I've also found that some Debian-based distributions (such as Pop!_OS) ship with ZRAM preinstalled as well.