Microsoft's Problem in Israel is GNU/Linux
Last month: GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter
This month: (source)
Many small companies (such as startups) choose GNU/Linux because it scales well economically, not just technically.
The politics aside (because it dominates press coverage in that region), Microsoft had many layoffs in Israel in recent years* (the sister site wrote about this) and it's hardly shocking that IT workers there flock to GNU/Linux. Since the pandemic statCounter has seen steady increases for GNU/Linux, which is considered vastly more secure and robust to cyberattacks from hostile nations like Iran.
Will we see 10% by year's end? GNU/Linux is trending up. █
* It's a lot worse than the media put it.