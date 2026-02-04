While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Microsoft's Problem in Israel is GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 04, 2026,

Last month: GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter

This month: (source)

Many small companies (such as startups) choose GNU/Linux because it scales well economically, not just technically.

The politics aside (because it dominates press coverage in that region), Microsoft had many layoffs in Israel in recent years* (the sister site wrote about this) and it's hardly shocking that IT workers there flock to GNU/Linux. Since the pandemic statCounter has seen steady increases for GNU/Linux, which is considered vastly more secure and robust to cyberattacks from hostile nations like Iran.

Will we see 10% by year's end? GNU/Linux is trending up. █

* It's a lot worse than the media put it.