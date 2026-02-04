original
GNU/Linux Usage Growing in Moldova This Year
Not waiting till cyberattacks go "full throttle"?
Moldova was covered here two years ago on a couple of occasions [1, 2] in the context of GNU/Linux adoption.
Moldova was recently in the news cycle (again) due to outages caused by Russian missile strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This means that Moldovans already sense the direct effect of war, even if a war inside Moldova is anything but official (maybe "hybrid" or covert).
Regardless, after "End of (Vista) 10" we see GNU/Linux resurgence there.
Moldova needs to lessen its dependence on GAFAM. █
Image source: Shaded map of the 2020 Moldovan presidential election