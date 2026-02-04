news
Games: HELLDIVERS 2, Civilization VII, and More
I really have no idea what's going on in STICKER/BALL but I love the chaos | GamingOnLinux
STICKER/BALL takes the very basic idea of playing cue sports and thoroughly warps it into chaos. You really have to try this one.
Dune: Awakening Chapter 3 is live bringing massive changes | GamingOnLinux
Dune: Awakening has been struggling for a while, but I do hope this latest major update brings some more people back to it as there's some great stuff in it.
HELLDIVERS 2 has a big new event to take down the Automatons and you get tanks | GamingOnLinux
Arrowhead Game Studios just released a big new free update for HELLDIVERS 2 which brings a new major mission chain, and we get tanks now too. The tank alone would have been enough to pull me back in but the event sounds pretty fun as well.
Civilization VII major update "Test of Time" will stop the forced civ swapping | GamingOnLinux
Celebrating the first anniversary of Civilization VII, the developers at Firaxis put up a new video and developer blog post going over some big changes coming.
Factory 95 is a retro Windows inspired automation sim about making a slide-show factory | GamingOnLinux
Anyone have fond memories of retro Windows? Well, now you can make a slide show factory in this automation sim that has a demo available. The demo will be updated for Steam Next Fest too.
Get some quality action in the Sci-Fi Shooters 2.0 Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
The Sci-Fi Shooters 2.0 Humble Bundle has launched with 7 quality action games to fill up on, here's all the details you need from it. We will give you the usual run over each title with various ratings including ProtonDB, along with Steam links below on each one if you need to click through for more info to save you a bit of time.