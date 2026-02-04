original
A Year of Change in Tux Machines
Don't just read the news, be the news
Last year, in the last quarter of the year in particular, we began writing a lot more original articles here and elsewhere. It was a rewarding exercise and we promised ourselves to do the same thing this year, more so knowing and seeing that many news sites perished and some became slopfarms (or experimented with LLM slop, then vanished altogether).
It's wrong to assume there will suddenly be a rebirth of journalism. If you want change, then you need to be (part of) that change. If you want to see more news, then participate in producing some.
Here in Tux Machines we've thus far kept the promise and we regularly cover topics of interest to the wider community.
Over the past week Tux Machines alone served well over 7 million Web requests, not counting the sister site residing on the same server. This means our approach is bearing fruit. We'll keep at it. █
