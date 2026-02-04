news
PostgreSQL Databases: Pigsty v4.0 Release and More
Justin Duke ☛ Brief notes on migrating to Postgres-backed jobs
It seems premature to talk about a migration that is only halfway done, even if it's the hard half that's done — but I think there's something useful in documenting the why and how of a transition while you're still in the thick of it, before the revisionist history of completion sets in.
PostgreSQL ☛ Pigsty v4.0 Released: Ready for the Agent Era
Pigsty v4.0, a batteries-included PostgreSQL distribution, is now available with a major infrastructure overhaul, PostgreSQL 18 readiness, and a return to the permissive Apache 2.0 license. This release brings 320 commits with significant improvements to observability, security, high availability, and Docker container support. See the v4.0 release blog for details.
PostgreSQL ☛ In Person Community-Led PostgreSQL Training March 5th, at SCaLE 23x in Pasadena, California
PostgreSQL community members Elizabeth Christensen, Devrim Gunduz, and Ryan Booz are proud to announce that they will be leading a full day in person training on March 5th, 2026, as part of the PostgreSQL track at the Southern California GNU/Linux Expo (SCaLE 23x). This training is aimed at users new to Postgres, those building skills in performance tuning and administration, or those transitioning from other database technologies. The program runs a full day with a 90 minute lunch and attendees can drop in/out as needed or depending on desired schedule. Registration for the SCaLE event includes the training event and many other great Postgres talks on the Postgres track running March 5th and 6th.