PostgreSQL Databases: Pigsty v4.0 Release and More

PostgreSQL community members Elizabeth Christensen, Devrim Gunduz, and Ryan Booz are proud to announce that they will be leading a full day in person training on March 5th, 2026, as part of the PostgreSQL track at the Southern California GNU/Linux Expo (SCaLE 23x). This training is aimed at users new to Postgres, those building skills in performance tuning and administration, or those transitioning from other database technologies. The program runs a full day with a 90 minute lunch and attendees can drop in/out as needed or depending on desired schedule. Registration for the SCaLE event includes the training event and many other great Postgres talks on the Postgres track running March 5th and 6th.