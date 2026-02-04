news
Mozilla is Still Besieging Firefox Users With Slop (Ponzi Scheme, Bubble of Mozilla's Sponsors)
-
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ The AI industry doesn’t take “no” for an answer
Is this because there is real demand for it, or because companies and institutions like Mozilla are pushing AI as hard as they can?
I'll take a moment to list other things that didn't go down well on this Mozilla website: [...]
-
Mozilla ☛ AI controls are coming to Firefox [Ed: Firefox suicided]
AI is changing the web, and people want very different things from it. We’ve heard from many who want nothing to do with AI. We’ve also heard from others who want AI tools that are genuinely useful. Listening to our community, alongside our ongoing commitment to offer choice, led us to build AI controls.Starting with Firefox 148, which rolls out on Feb. 24, you’ll find a new AI controls section within the desktop browser settings. It provides a single place to block current and future generative AI features in Firefox. You can also review and manage individual AI features if you choose to use them. This lets you use Firefox without AI while we continue to build AI features for those who want them.
3 more updates/articles:
-
Finally! Firefox just gave you an AI kill switch
Mozilla Firefox has always seemed like the “cool kid” browser option, for the power users who don’t want to deal with Google or Microsoft. So perhaps filling it up with “AI” features — you know, the things people are kind of tired of seeing from Google and Apple — might not be winning people over. Mozilla seems to have read the room: Upcoming builds will let you disable “AI” completely.
-
Firefox is adding a switch to turn AI features off
Over the past year, Firefox joined Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome in doubling down on AI, with the company rolling out a new “shake to summarize” feature that iPhone users can use to get an AI-powered summary of what they’re reading online. Firefox is working on an “AI Window” as well, an opt-in browsing experience that uses an AI assistant and chatbot to help users search the web. Mozilla CEO Anthony Enzor-DeMeo told The Verge last year that he believes there’s space for another AI browser from a “technology company that people can trust.”
-
Firefox will get AI controls to turn it all off | GamingOnLinux
Something that might help calm the masses against generative AI, Mozilla announced that AI controls are coming to Firefox. For the people who don't want any AI extras in their browser, they'll get easy access to turn off all existing and future additions to Firefox.
On point:
-
Firefox makes AI optional, like it probably should have been all along
Mozilla has decided that if AI is going to live in your browser, you should at least be able to kill it when it gets annoying.
The browser maker this week announced a new set of AI controls for Firefox, headlined by a global kill switch that lets users disable every current and future AI feature in one go. The change, rolling out with Firefox 148 later this month, is Mozilla's most direct admission that not everyone is thrilled about having generative AI stapled onto their everyday tools.
In a blog post announcing the move, Mozilla acknowledged the widening gap between AI boosters and everyone else. "AI is changing the web, and people want very different things from it," wrote Ajit Varma, head of Firefox, adding that its goal is to give users "clear, simple choices" about how much AI they want in their browser – including none at all.