RSS/Web Browsers: Curl, RSS, and RSS Aggregators

Daniel Stenberg ☛ A third medal
I was however not prepared for it, but as a direct consequence I was handed a medal this year, in recognition for the award a got last year, because now there is a medal. A retroactive medal if you wish. It felt almost like getting the award again. An honor.
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ Why do RSS readers look like email clients?
“Why do RSS readers look like email clients?” The question was asked by Terry Godier, first on Mastodon, then in a more detailed post.
Raymond Camden ☛ Building an RSS Aggregator with Astro
This weekend I had some fun building a little Astro site for RSS aggregation. It works by the individual user defining a set of feeds they care about and works with a server-side Astro route to handle getting and parsing the feeds. Here's a quick example. On hitting the site, it notices you haven't defined any feeds and prompts you to do so: [...]