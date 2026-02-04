news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 04, 2026



Quoting: After 30 years with Linux, I switched it for Windows 11 - and found 9 serious problems | ZDNET —

"Why do people willingly use Windows?" Less than one hour into my experiment, this question came to mind, and over the next seven days, I was unable to arrive at an answer.

Hello, my name is Jack Wallen, and I'm a glutton for punishment. For whatever reason, a week ago today, I decided to switch my default operating system from Linux to Windows. I did not come at it with any preconceived conclusions. In fact, I wanted the experience to be positive.

I wanted to start using Windows and experience all the reasons people use the OS for both business and personal use. Surely, Windows 11 was an efficient, zippy, user-friendly, and reliable operating system, right?

Turns out, it was none of those things.