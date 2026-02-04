Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.

While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

news

65% more people are gaming on Linux compared to a year ago, and it's not just Steam Deck users

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 04, 2026



If you play Steam games, there's a 95% chance you use Windows. That's not a random number: that's according to Steam's monthly hardware survey. Valve goes deep into the data every month, providing us with stats and graphs about everything from the GPUs players are using, to the most popular VR headset plugged in at any one time. By comparing the results to those of previous years, we can spot growing trends, and it seems like Linux is gaining popularity at a rapid rate.

Linux, the operating system created by Linus Torvalds, is gaining popularity as more people seek alternatives to Microsoft Windows. Whether they're annoyed by constant Windows updates necessary to play the latest fantasy game, the fact that they're forced to engage with Copilot AI, or any of the other myriad reasons people are migrating, Linux is picking up steam for gamers (pun very much intended).

Read on