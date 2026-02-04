news
65% more people are gaming on Linux compared to a year ago, and it's not just Steam Deck users
If you play Steam games, there's a 95% chance you use Windows. That's not a random number: that's according to Steam's monthly hardware survey. Valve goes deep into the data every month, providing us with stats and graphs about everything from the GPUs players are using, to the most popular VR headset plugged in at any one time. By comparing the results to those of previous years, we can spot growing trends, and it seems like Linux is gaining popularity at a rapid rate.
Linux, the operating system created by Linus Torvalds, is gaining popularity as more people seek alternatives to Microsoft Windows. Whether they're annoyed by constant Windows updates necessary to play the latest fantasy game, the fact that they're forced to engage with Copilot AI, or any of the other myriad reasons people are migrating, Linux is picking up steam for gamers (pun very much intended).