posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 04, 2026



Quoting: This Debian-based Linux distro has one of the smartest security features I've tested in years | ZDNET —

But what makes iDeal OS special? In addition to the desktop, which includes several PDFs with information on activating the Diamond edition and the Emerald edition, an MX User Manual, and quick system information, there's one app in particular that adds another layer of security to the OS and can be used by anyone.

That addition is the iDeal DNS Switcher. This application makes it easy to switch between 16 DNS providers with a single click. Each of these providers was chosen based on their security and privacy practices. Even better, every DNS provider included is free to use.