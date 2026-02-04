original
Leaving Nature Alone
Yesterday Rianne wrote about zoos or what they mean to animals and this morning she explained that just feeding wildlife works a lot better, both for us (humans) and for other animals. The birds recognise her when she walks past them in the street and they know how to forage and find food when she does not feed them.
Nature is not something humans need to "care for" by putting "samples" of it in cages. Humans just need to stay out of nature's way and end deforestation (better yet, engage in reforestation).
The world is too small for so many people and this planet's land area gets smaller over time due to rising sea levels. █
