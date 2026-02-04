Debian: lawsuit and transparency (many years after transparency was decided upon)

Since the launch of the crowdfunding campaign, various people asked about the real value of debian-private.

As it is crowdfunding, I can't release the archive until the milestone is reached. People simply have to decide for themselves whether it is worthwhile contributing twenty dollars or fifty euros for a good cause.

Out of 70,000 debian-private messages, I'm sure most people will see at least one message that makes their contribution worthwhile.

Nonetheless, to warm up the discussions, I did some frequency analysis on various keywords that appear in the messages.