news
Debian: lawsuit and transparency (many years after transparency was decided upon)
-
Daniel Pocock ☛ $15 billion lawsuit: Ubuntu, Google & Debian crowdfunding campaign launch
Chris Lamb finished his term as Debian Project Leader in April 2019 but his attacks on my family and I continue to this day. After numerous legal disputes and resignations, including the fall of the Swiss financial regulator's deputy CEO, ten thousand Swiss francs for our black cats ( harassment judgment in Zurich, Switzerland) and an abuse verdict against IBM Red Hat, the latest lawsuit has something for everybody.
-
Daniel Pocock ☛ Behaviour evidence: debian-private cult keyword analysis
Since the launch of the crowdfunding campaign, various people asked about the real value of debian-private.
As it is crowdfunding, I can't release the archive until the milestone is reached. People simply have to decide for themselves whether it is worthwhile contributing twenty dollars or fifty euros for a good cause.
Out of 70,000 debian-private messages, I'm sure most people will see at least one message that makes their contribution worthwhile.
Nonetheless, to warm up the discussions, I did some frequency analysis on various keywords that appear in the messages.