They Could Never Grind Us Down
"Don't let the bastards grind you down"
Our site grew a lot in the past couple of years and it's because we cover important topics that most other sites - maybe almost no other site - would dare touch. There's the SLAPP issue, aside from an information vacuum (must rely on courageous whistleblowers who can trust the publisher to protect them). We give a lot of credit to David Allen Green (Preiskel & Co.), who did help us a lot in navigating the legal space and ensuring we continue talking about suppressed issues. He never charged us a single penny! The same is true for NGOs and some pro bono law firms that work with those NGOs. In the courtroom we managed to extract some much-needed confessions, which now pose a likely existential challenge to the "hired gun". They've not attempted to intimidate us for almost a month already; they understand it can only ever backfire. The UK still (in principle) has free speech and the Judge in the cases can recognise this; she said it out loud several times and put that in her written decision.
Techrights will never shy away from 'difficult' topics. It'll dive deep into them and ensure transparency - that's just how accountability is attained.
Traffic doesn't mean money to us; we never made any money, and moreover fame isn't the goal. The goal is to raise awareness and use this awareness to accomplish things (outcomes). In that sense, we've done well in recent years. █
Image source: Old woman with raised grinding stone.