While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

original

They Could Never Grind Us Down

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 04, 2026



Crossposted from Techrights

"Don't let the bastards grind you down"

Our site grew a lot in the past couple of years and it's because we cover important topics that most other sites - maybe almost no other site - would dare touch. There's the SLAPP issue, aside from an information vacuum (must rely on courageous whistleblowers who can trust the publisher to protect them). We give a lot of credit to David Allen Green (Preiskel & Co.), who did help us a lot in navigating the legal space and ensuring we continue talking about suppressed issues. He never charged us a single penny! The same is true for NGOs and some pro bono law firms that work with those NGOs. In the courtroom we managed to extract some much-needed confessions, which now pose a likely existential challenge to the "hired gun". They've not attempted to intimidate us for almost a month already; they understand it can only ever backfire. The UK still (in principle) has free speech and the Judge in the cases can recognise this; she said it out loud several times and put that in her written decision.

Techrights will never shy away from 'difficult' topics. It'll dive deep into them and ensure transparency - that's just how accountability is attained.

Traffic doesn't mean money to us; we never made any money, and moreover fame isn't the goal. The goal is to raise awareness and use this awareness to accomplish things (outcomes). In that sense, we've done well in recent years. █

Image source: Old woman with raised grinding stone.