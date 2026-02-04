news
Distributions and Operating Systems: postmarketOS, HaikuOS, FLOPPINUX, and More
-
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] In our News section this week we talk about progress being made in postmarketOS while Xfce begins work on its own Wayland window manager. [...]
-
The New Stack ☛ Why enterprise businesses should adopt immutable Linux for the desktop
If you’ve been a part of the Linux community for even a brief period, over the past few years, chances are pretty good that you’ve stumbled across mention of “immutable Linux.”
-
[Repeat] HaikuOS ☛ The Gerrit code review iceberg, episode 5
We continue our exploration of old change requests on the Gerrit code review tool that have been waiting for several years for someone to pick them up and get them merged. There are currently 316 commits awaiting review in the code review tool. This is quite a bit down from the 350 at the end of last year. It looks like these blog posts are having some positive effect, and also some of the developers could spend a bit more time on Haiku during their winter break?
-
[Old] Krzysztof Krystian Jankowski ☛ FLOPPINUX - An Embedded 🐧Linux on a Single 💾Floppy - 2025 Edition (v0.3.1)
The final distribution is very simple and consists only of minimum of tools and hardware support. As a user you will be able to boot any PC with a floppy drive to a Linux terminal, edit files, and create simple scripts. There is 264KB of space left for your newly created files.