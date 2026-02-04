Distributions and Operating Systems: postmarketOS, HaikuOS, FLOPPINUX, and More

We continue our exploration of old change requests on the Gerrit code review tool that have been waiting for several years for someone to pick them up and get them merged. There are currently 316 commits awaiting review in the code review tool. This is quite a bit down from the 350 at the end of last year. It looks like these blog posts are having some positive effect, and also some of the developers could spend a bit more time on Haiku during their winter break?