Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.

While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

news

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Users Get Linux 6.17 and Mesa 25.2 Ahead of Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 04, 2026



For Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS, Canonical plans to include the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stacks from its latest interim release, Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka). But, as expected, existing Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users are already receiving the new kernel and Mesa updates.

If you’re not seeing the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2.8 updates, make sure you are using the main servers for the repositories, which you can set in the Software & Updates utility. As an alternative, you can manually install the linux-generic-hwe-24.04 kernel package.

Read on