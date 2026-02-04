news
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Users Get Linux 6.17 and Mesa 25.2 Ahead of Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS
For Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS, Canonical plans to include the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stacks from its latest interim release, Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka). But, as expected, existing Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users are already receiving the new kernel and Mesa updates.
If you’re not seeing the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2.8 updates, make sure you are using the main servers for the repositories, which you can set in the Software & Updates utility. As an alternative, you can manually install the linux-generic-hwe-24.04 kernel package.