original
This is Not What Fair Competition Looks Like
The Web began over 30 years ago in a research lab in Switzerland. It was meant to be portable, based on standards and existing protocols (such as TCP/IP or UDP), also work alright with simple browsers that fit on a floppy disk. Nowadays many sites not only refuse to work without JavaScript; even with JavaScript "on", they demand one of "Select" Web browsers, typically Chrome or something built upon the same codebase.
So the Web itself is bloatware; without bloatware, a lot of the Web is simply not accessible anymore. It's only getting worse over time; everyone simply assumes that everyone else uses Chrome or something like Chromium (or a Chromium 'clone' with another brand and some pile of bloat tossed on top).
Had we demanded adherence to Web standards, there would be real competition. With competition there would be vastly greater diversity.
Today's Web is a disgrace. █