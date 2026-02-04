This is Not What Fair Competition Looks Like

Tux Machines

WalnutPi 2B is a Raspberry Pi–style SBC with Allwinner T527 and 2 TOPS NPU

The WalnutPi 2B is based on the Allwinner T527, an octa-core 64-bit Cortex-A55 processor clocked at up to 1.8 GHz, paired with a 200 MHz RISC-V coprocessor for auxiliary and control tasks.

Core Ultra HX powers RTX-equipped NUC 15 workstation

The Jean Canyon platform is available in two main configurations based on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275-HX or Core Ultra 7 255-HX processors. Both variants share the same chassis, I/O layout, memory support, and cooling design, with differences primarily limited to the processor and GPU.

Compact SMARC module combines Linux, AI, and vision on i.MX 8M Plus

The module is built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 running at up to 1.8 GHz alongside an 800 MHz Cortex-M7 real-time co-processor.

Tria launches Linux-ready OSM-LF-IMX95 45 × 45 mm module

The OSM-LF-IMX95 follows the OSM 1.2 specification in a Size-L form factor and measures 45 × 45 mm. It is designed for direct soldering, eliminating board-to-board connectors and enabling more compact and cost-optimized carrier designs.

DietPi January 2026 Update Introduces Uptime Kuma, ownCloud Infinite Scale, and Debian 12 Baseline

The January 25, 2026 release of DietPi v10.0 introduces new self-hosted services, drops legacy platform support, and raises the minimum supported Debian version to Bookworm. The update adds Uptime Kuma and ownCloud Infinite Scale to the DietPi software catalog, with a focus on long-term maintainability and SBC compatibility.

Tor Project blog

Arti 2.0.0 released: Relay, directory authority, and RPC development.

While "2.0" may sound like an exciting release number, it's actually fairly mundane. Semver requires us to bump our major version number when making breaking changes, and we had a couple breaking changes we wanted to make in order to keep our APIs tidy. These breaking changes are:

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—January

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Several of our chapters have already kicked off their work in 2026—here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

This is Not What Fair Competition Looks Like

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 04, 2026
updated Feb 04, 2026

This month's data:

Browser Market Share Worldwide

The Web began over 30 years ago in a research lab in Switzerland. It was meant to be portable, based on standards and existing protocols (such as TCP/IP or UDP), also work alright with simple browsers that fit on a floppy disk. Nowadays many sites not only refuse to work without JavaScript; even with JavaScript "on", they demand one of "Select" Web browsers, typically Chrome or something built upon the same codebase.

So the Web itself is bloatware; without bloatware, a lot of the Web is simply not accessible anymore. It's only getting worse over time; everyone simply assumes that everyone else uses Chrome or something like Chromium (or a Chromium 'clone' with another brand and some pile of bloat tossed on top).

Had we demanded adherence to Web standards, there would be real competition. With competition there would be vastly greater diversity.

Today's Web is a disgrace.

Mozilla is Still Besieging Firefox Users With Slop (Ponzi Scheme, Bubble of Mozilla's Sponsors)
Mozilla is rogue
This is Not What Fair Competition Looks Like [original]
Today's Web is a disgrace
FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager
The OS is known for its advanced networking features
Open Hardware: RAM-flation Impacts Raspberry Pi and "Meet the Garbage PC"
Hardware news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Microsoft's Problem in Israel is GNU/Linux [original]
GNU/Linux is trending up
A Bunch of Developers Have Come Together to Make Linux Gaming Great
The people behind Bazzite, Fyra Labs, Nobara, ChimeraOS, and a few other projects have teamed up to improve Linux gaming for everyone
2026 Started Well for GNU/Linux in Albania [original]
Albania is a poor country (by European standards), but can it show the way out of GAFAM?
Daniel Pocock Filed a Lawsuit Against Debian, EFF, Gandi and Others [original]
It's almost 400 pages long
The UK's Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is in Trouble, It Doesn't Know How to Tackle SLAPPs, It Only Wastes a Lot of Money [original]
It's a lapdog, not a watchdog
 
A Year of Change in Tux Machines [original]
Don't just read the news, be the news
LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 26.2 today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
In Senegal, GNU/Linux Flies to 3%, an All-Time High [original]
Will it reach 4% later this year?
Dude, where's my car? Android Auto users report vanishing icon bug
How I speed up my Linux system for free while RAM prices are out of control
The price of memory has shot through the roof
This Debian-based Linux distro has one of the smartest security features I've tested in years
If you're looking for a bit of extra security with an MX Linux-based distribution
5 Powerful Things Linux Lets You Do That Windows Still Won’t
Linux offers a level of control, flexibility, and system transparency that Windows still does not provide
I tried the oldest Linux distro still standing, and it was a total reality check
There are tons of Linux distros
After 30 years with Linux, I switched it for Windows 11 - and found 9 serious problems
I finally decided to try Windows 11. Here's a list of everything that went wrong
I'm a Linux power user, and this distro made me rethink what an operating system can be
Experienced Linux users looking for a new approach should check out NixOS
Leaving Nature Alone [original]
The world is too small for so many people and this planet's land area gets smaller over time due to rising sea levels
They Could Never Grind Us Down [original]
Our site grew a lot in the past couple of years
GNU/Linux Usage Growing in Moldova This Year [original]
Moldova was recently in the news cycle (again)
Equilibrium [original]
Many people I know are overwhelmed by worries because they think of hypothetical scenarios
Kernel Space: Issues in Public Transport, Grooming of Greg Kroah-Hartman, and Plan for Post-Torvalds Scenario
3 kernel related picks
This tiny Linux USB tool can save almost any broken PC
Not every written-off PC is broken due to hardware failure
Linux Gaming Is Finally Legit: Why Steam Players Are Switching From Windows
hanks to Valve’s Proton compatibility layer, a huge part of the Windows game library on Steam runs on Linux with barely any extra effort
System76 Releases COSMIC 1.0.5 with New Option to Show Battery Percentage
Linux hardware vendor System76 released COSMIC 1.0.5 today as the latest stable update to this Rust-based desktop environment for Pop!_OS Linux and other GNU/Linux distributions.
Raising Awareness of SLAPPs in the UK (Filed by Americans Connected to Microsoft) [original]
In the coming years we'll go what we can to raise awareness of this problem and tackle it
Skywave Linux v5.10 Released
Skywave Linux has been upgraded to version 5.10
Games: GOG, TerraTech Legion, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest 10
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Development, and Standards
FOSS and more
Zoo is Never the Right Place [original]
I am saddened, as reading the news is something which I always do and is part of my daily routine
PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Making Quality Music Easily, and Another Great Loss For PCLinuxOS
some new updates/community news
What’s new in Android’s February 2026 Google System Updates
Xubuntu Development Update February 2026
Winter 2026 is proving to be a cold one around these parts
GNU/Linux Reaches 12% in Bulgaria, Says statCounter; Windows Down From 99% to 22% [original]
Bulgaria used to be almost 100% Windows
Static Site Generators (SSGs) Made Life Easier and the Site Vastly Faster [original]
You'd hardly know or feel the site serving a lot of pages despite it being very modestly provisioned
Liya Linux proves high performance doesn’t require a command line
Liya Linux offers a user-friendly, point-and-click installation
CachyOS vs. EdeavorOS: Which spinoff makes Arch Linux easier to use?
They're quite different - with one faster than the other - but both are a great introduction to Arch
China's Deepin Linux has built-in [Slop], snazzy desktop
Deepin 25.0.10 is the latest point release of Uniontech's free community desktop, following the debut of Deepin 25 in June 2025
Firefox’s AI Kill Switch Lands in Firefox Nightly, Slated for Firefox 148
Mozilla finally landed today the long-anticipated AI Kill Switch controls for Firefox, which let users strip the open-source web browser of any AI-powered features, and you can test it right now in Firefox Nightly.
Google is Not Your Friend (Even If It Uses Linux a Lot) [original]
instead of Google sending people to us it is taking our words and replicating them
GNU/Linux at All-Time High in Chile and Brazil (Almost 5%) [original]
When will it exceed 5%?
3 Linux features that make my daily work faster than Windows 11
Specifically, here's some stuff that Linux has that I would love to see on Windows one day
South America Keeps Marching Towards GNU/Linux [original]
It is understandable that GNU/Linux rose to over 4% from about 2% last year
Turn off these 3 annoying Ubuntu defaults in 5 minutes
Ubuntu is great (it's many people's first Linux distro), and like your typical Linux distro
Moto G17 may not receive any Android updates as Motorola cites lack of EU requirements
Git 2.53 Released with New Features and Performance Improvements
Git 2.53 has been released today as the latest stable update to this free and open-source distributed version control system designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency.
How immutable Linux can stop you from breaking your system
Linux is increasingly user-friendly, and as more and more apps become compatible
Linux Mint isn't the answer for Windows refugees anymore
I've been having a big think over Linux distros
I ditched my NAS OS for Ubuntu Desktop, and I’m never going back
Straight off the bat, the fact is that Ubuntu is actually fully capable of replicating every core function of a dedicated NAS OS
Fed up with Ubuntu? Why Debian should be your daily driver
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distros
New Releases: Tiling Shell 17.3, Resources 1.10, and More
from OMG Ubuntu
Linux Hardware/Modding and Mobile Linux
some devices centric picks
FSF's Alex Oliva on Software Freedom and Lack of Privacy
2 new articles
Games: Steam and Crimsonland
Games-related picks
Season of KDE 2026: Week 1 Progress for Automating Promo Data Collection
Hi all! I'm CJ, and I'm participating in Season of KDE 2026 by automating portions of the data collection for the KDE promo team
Valnet on GNU/Linux and Music in the Terminal
a pair of new articles
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 and Old Bug Which "makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays"
Ubuntu picks
United Kingdom: ChromeOS and GNU/Linux at About 7%, Windows All-Time Low [original]
In Germany GNU/Linux is measured at about 6% this month
Shotcut 26.1 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Hardware Video Decoding
Shotcut 26.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Raspberry Pi OS alternative DietPi just got a big update
DietPi is a popular Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi computers and other single-board computers
Linux Lite 7.8 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS, Ports Many Apps to GTK4
Linux Lite 7.8 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Ubuntu-based distribution using the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and based on the latest Ubuntu LTS series.
Linux 6.19-rc8
Almost final now
I switched to this tiling window manager and can’t go back to normal desktops
Tiling window managers are fundamentally reshaping how power users think about desktop productivity
Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux, NexPhone, and More
hardware leftovers
If you use Wi-Fi, this hidden Android setting could be wasting battery
This is the one Linux distro I recommend to every Windows 11 user
When I initially tried switching to Linux
I struggled with Hyprland for months, until this Arch-based distro fixed it
Hyprland is getting tons of coverage within the Linux community
5 things you can do on Linux but not on Windows
Linux outshines Windows in a number of areas
Always Obeying Just Laws [original]
British libel law needs urgent reform. We're working on it.
Review: Manjaro Linux 26.0
The Manjaro Linux distribution is an Arch-based project which offers a wide range of desktop editions
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 1st, 2026
The 277th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 1st, 2026.
What a Difference Four Years Make [original]
We've since then both created our own "proper" offices and are nowadays working close to wildlife
