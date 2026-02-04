Servers and GNU/Linux Leftovers

news
Terence Eden ☛ The cost of running OpenBenches.org
After my recent presentation at FOSDEM, someone asked a pretty reasonable question. What does it cost to run OpenBenches?
It is, thankfully, surprisingly cheap! In part, that's because it is a relatively simple tech stack - PHP, MySQL, a couple of API calls to external services. It was designed to be as low cost while also being useful. Here's the breakdown: [...]
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Introducing Node Readiness Controller | Kubernetes
Today, on behalf of the Kubernetes project, I am announcing the Node Readiness Controller. This project introduces a declarative system for managing node taints, extending the readiness guardrails during node bootstrapping beyond standard conditions. By dynamically managing taints based on custom health signals, the controller ensures that workloads are only placed on nodes that met all infrastructure-specific requirements.
Linux Matters 74: Audio Trainers and Wallet Drainers
Martin makes a software audio engineer, Mark creates a Roku remote and Alan accidentally becomes a security blogger.
Lalit Maganti ☛ Rendering 100k trace events faster with exponential search
We’ve recently been looking into optimizing rendering performance of the Perfetto UI on large traces. We discovered that there was some inefficiency in our data fetching logic, especially when you’re very zoomed out.
In this case, there can be a lot of slices (spans) which are so small that they take less than one pixel of width. So for each pixel, we need to figure out “what is the event which we should draw for this pixel”. Over time we’ve come to the conclusion that the best thing to draw is the slice with the largest duration in that pixel.
We can break this into two sub-problems: [...]
Hackaday ☛ KDE Binds Itself Tightly To Systemd, Drops Support For Non-Systemd Systems
In the eyes of KDE it seems that OSes that do not use systemd are ‘niche’ and not worth supporting, with said niche Linux distros that would be cut out including everything from Gentoo to Alpine Linux and Slackware. Regardless of your stance on systemd’s merits or lack thereof, it would seem to be quite drastic for one of the major desktop environments across Linux and BSD to suddenly make this decision.
