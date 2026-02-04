Servers and GNU/Linux Leftovers

We’ve recently been looking into optimizing rendering performance of the Perfetto UI on large traces. We discovered that there was some inefficiency in our data fetching logic, especially when you’re very zoomed out.

In this case, there can be a lot of slices (spans) which are so small that they take less than one pixel of width. So for each pixel, we need to figure out “what is the event which we should draw for this pixel”. Over time we’ve come to the conclusion that the best thing to draw is the slice with the largest duration in that pixel.

We can break this into two sub-problems: [...]