Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The European Commission has requested input to inform the upcoming European Open Digital Ecosystem Strategy. The initiative “will set out: a strategic approach to the open source sector in the EU that addresses the importance of open source as a crucial contribution to EU technological sovereignty, security and competitiveness” and “a strategic and operational framework to strengthen the use, development and reuse of open digital assets within the Commission.”

The following text is our submission. In our response, we highlight issues with the status quo. In particular, we criticize the dominance of American mega-corporations and suggest an alternative approach where no company is too large to fail, we discuss how proprietary software inhibits sovereignty and security and FOSS enables it, and we call for a significant investment in FOSS in the form of something like the proposed EU Sovereign Tech Fund, and the creation of an IT support ecosystem for consumers of FOSS.

Note: The response was limited to 4000 characters including URLs. To be consistent with the commission’s terminology, we use OSS instead of FOSS.