Standards/Consortia: HTTP/1.1 From Scratch, RAW+JPEG, and More
Kevin McDonald ☛ HTTP/1.1 From Scratch
HTTP/1.1 has become synonymous with “HTTP/1” because it made several steps towards enabling the scale that the web was starting to experience in the late 1990s. It took the foundational concepts we explored in HTTP/0.9 and HTTP/1.0 and made several advancements and adjustments that enable the web to scale for almost two decades.
While newer protocols like HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 have since arrived with their own improvements, HTTP/1.1 remains a non-negotiable requirement… well, almost. There are a few who believe that it is time to kill HTTP/1.1 and some believe it would immediately reduce bot traffic. It has historically been the default transport for the web and the protocol that servers and clients fall back on. Its simplicity and power are why, even now, a massive portion of internet traffic flows over HTTP/1.1.
Let’s start looking at the new features in HTTP/1.1 that made it a such a sturdy pillar of the web for so long and then build a server in Go that implements them from scratch.
Six Colors ☛ Remove the RAW photo from a RAW+JPEG pair
The short answer: you can’t. Not directly, anyway. And it’s not just an iOS or iPadOS limitation—macOS won’t let you do it either.
I can understand why Mihir asks. An image in RAW format can occupy several times the amount of storage as a JPEG equivalent. This has to do with the nature of the image being stored, as I explain below.
There are good reasons to capture as RAW and good reasons to discard those formats later. I’ll go through the background of RAW, and then provide a workaround to Apple’s missing piece.
Lars Ingrebrigtsen ☛ What’s up with all those equals signs anyway?
The artefact we see here is from something called “quoted printable”, or as we used to call it when it was introduced: “Quoted unreadable”.
To take the first line. Whoever wrote this, typed in the following in their mail reader: [...]