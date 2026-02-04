Standards/Consortia: HTTP/1.1 From Scratch, RAW+JPEG, and More

HTTP/1.1 has become synonymous with “HTTP/1” because it made several steps towards enabling the scale that the web was starting to experience in the late 1990s. It took the foundational concepts we explored in HTTP/0.9 and HTTP/1.0 and made several advancements and adjustments that enable the web to scale for almost two decades.

While newer protocols like HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 have since arrived with their own improvements, HTTP/1.1 remains a non-negotiable requirement… well, almost. There are a few who believe that it is time to kill HTTP/1.1 and some believe it would immediately reduce bot traffic. It has historically been the default transport for the web and the protocol that servers and clients fall back on. Its simplicity and power are why, even now, a massive portion of internet traffic flows over HTTP/1.1.

Let’s start looking at the new features in HTTP/1.1 that made it a such a sturdy pillar of the web for so long and then build a server in Go that implements them from scratch.