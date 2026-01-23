The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

original

Feeding 'Problem' Solved

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 23, 2026



Earlier this week a neighbour attempted to stop our neighbours and us from feeding birds.

I am happy to report that we reached either a resolution or an impasse. Now it is "The Run-Around" tactic, a friend explained. "Neither care."

Basically they're not serious about any kind of enforcement, they just assumed that sending our neighbours and us (or only us) some letter would result in compliance with instructions/guidance that made no sense at all.

So for now nothing will change except quantity/frequency of feeding. █

Image source: This booby bird is made from fruit, skewers, and tissue paper plumes