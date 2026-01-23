original
Feeding 'Problem' Solved
Earlier this week a neighbour attempted to stop our neighbours and us from feeding birds.
I am happy to report that we reached either a resolution or an impasse. Now it is "The Run-Around" tactic, a friend explained. "Neither care."
Basically they're not serious about any kind of enforcement, they just assumed that sending our neighbours and us (or only us) some letter would result in compliance with instructions/guidance that made no sense at all.
So for now nothing will change except quantity/frequency of feeding. █
Image source: This booby bird is made from fruit, skewers, and tissue paper plumes