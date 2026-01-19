news
Judy Sanhz on Preparing to Move to GNU/Linux
-
XDA ☛ 3 things users should keep in mind when choosing their first distro on Linux
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when choosing your first distro. You want something easy to use that won't waste your time fixing issues. But when you’re new, every distro sounds like a good choice because of all the features they have to offer, and half of them assume you’re already familiar with Linux.
The best thing you can do is keep it simple by choosing a distro that you feel comfortable with, like Cinnamon on Linux Mint or GNOME on Ubuntu. You can also go with one that has a huge community, so fixes are easy to find, and stick with a stable release like Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, so updates stay predictable while you learn.
-
XDA ☛ The prep work beginners should do before trying Linux
When you start to hear how Linux might be better than Windows 11 in areas like customization, privacy, and resource efficiency, you can’t help but think about switching. But if you’ve been a Windows user for years and are ready to make the switch, you might be surprised that Linux often takes a bit more setup up front than Windows. If you want the best possible experience, you should conduct some research beforehand.
For starters, you should expect to use Terminal sooner or later, you’ll need to pick a distro (there isn’t one single “Linux” install), and you should expect that some apps you rely on in Windows won’t have a direct Linux version. If you want your first try to go smoothly, start with these basics.