Judy Sanhz on Preparing to Move to GNU/Linux

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when choosing your first distro. You want something easy to use that won't waste your time fixing issues. But when you’re new, every distro sounds like a good choice because of all the features they have to offer, and half of them assume you’re already familiar with Linux.

The best thing you can do is keep it simple by choosing a distro that you feel comfortable with, like Cinnamon on Linux Mint or GNOME on Ubuntu. You can also go with one that has a huge community, so fixes are easy to find, and stick with a stable release like Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, so updates stay predictable while you learn.