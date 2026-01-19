news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026



Quoting: What Makes Linux the Real Operating System —

By now, I’ve had years of experience on different operating systems. It’s quite common for me to use multiple operating systems in one day. Of all of them, though, there’s only one that doesn’t feel like it’s holding my hand or keeping parts of the system locked behind the counter. That’s a deliberate design choice that addresses certain use cases, which may feel reassuring to some. But that’s not my style.

Linux (come on, you knew it’d be Linux) takes a different approach: no locks, no guardrails, no limits. That’s what makes Linux a real operating system, something its competitors, dwarfing it in desktop user share, will never be. Bold words, to be sure, but I have the receipts to back it up.