Valnet Articles on Switching From Windows to GNU/Linux

I learned the trappings of Linux in my college education, and I'm glad I did. Besides being a great skill to have as a tech enthusiast, it's also allowed me to give it a real shot as my primary OS.

Distro aside for a moment, moving to Linux was the next logical move purely because downgrading to earlier, more usable versions of Windows just isn't an option. Linux gives much more flexibility, transparency, and privacy, but lacks the compatibility with some of the applications I need. I've moved to running those specific edge cases in a VM, and that's worked OK, but I wish I had the ability to run them on bare metal. Linux is also really performant; compared to the Windows kernel, there's almost no fat on these bones. Everything runs extremely well and feels very light, which is really welcome.

I recently decided to begin working outside my home office again; going to coffee shops and parks allows me to think a bit better and remove distractions. I do have a Windows laptop, but I instead reached for my MacBook Air, and I honestly forgot how much I loved macOS.