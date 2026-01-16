news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Ignacio Casal Quinteiro: Mecalin
Many years ago when I was a kid, I took typing lessons where they introduced me to a program called Mecawin. With it, I learned how to type, and it became a program I always appreciated not because it was fancy, but because it showed step by step how to work with a keyboard.
Now the circle of life is coming back: my kid will turn 10 this year. So I started searching for a good typing tutor for Linux. I installed and tried all of them, but didn’t like any. I also tried a couple of applications on macOS, some were okish, but they didn’t work properly with Spanish keyboards. At this point, I decided to build something myself. Initially, I hacked out keypunch, which is a very nice application, but I didn’t like the UI I came up with by modifying it. So in the end, I decided to write my own. Or better yet, let Kiro write an application for me.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Arch Family
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: EndeavourOS 2026.01.12
Bryan Poerwo has announced the release of EndeavourOS 2026.01.12, a minor "Neo" update of the project's Arch-based, rolling-release Linux distribution featuring a customised KDE Plasma desktop: [...]
Debian Family
Tor ☛ New Release: Tails 7.4 | The Tor Project
You can now save your language, keyboard layout, and formats from the Welcome Screen to the USB stick. These settings will be applied automatically when restarting Tails.
If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu 26.04 on AMD EPYC Turin: Performance Boosts Over 24.04 LTS Reviewed [Ed: Looks like low-grade plagiarism, maybe Phoronix ☛ based on Phoronix]
