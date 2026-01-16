original
Birds, Server Speed, and GNU/Linux Gains
Some site and life news
Today was a very productive day and I managed to publish a lot of articles in the sister site. On a more personal note, it was also rewarding to stay home, except the time I went out for an hour to grab vegetables and other food necessities.
Birds' paradise
Today the birds came in vast numbers, perhaps 120 all in one go (it's hard to count). Maybe it's because of the weather lately.
Hi-Dee lost her advantage because other birds learned to also stay until it's late and dark (by 5PM there were no less than 3 birds, Hi-Dee included). The more, the merrier.
That means I need to haul over more sacks of seeds, and a lot more often. They eat all day long and there's more and more of them.
Site's speed
A backup of everything was taken today and the server is a lot slower than usual since yesterday (when some upstream maintenance began). We hope it'll be back to normal soon.
Finland
Earlier we wrote about GNU/Linux gains in the land where Linux began. A reader said that "a 2% increase is good, especially since all that is aftermarket and the big box stores offer *nothing* except vista11 boxes and laptops No Chromebooks, no Macintoshes. They don't even warn about Vista11, there is no signage anywhere about the OS. Yet, 100% of the systems are infected."
In light of some recent good news, e.g. GOG's strongly worded statement, it seems safe to predict gains for GNU/Linux throughout this year.
This year is promising to be interesting; there will be a lot to write about. █
Image source: Baby sitatunga lying on fresh green grass