news
Programming and Standards
-
Dhole Moments ☛ Software Assurance & That Warm and Fuzzy Feeling - Dhole Moments
Cryptography audits and penetration testing in general are valuable work. Audits are essential in avoiding worse outcomes for security in multiple domains (network, software, hardware, physical, etc.).
However, they’re not a panacea, and an audit status should not be viewed as a simple binary “YES / NO” matter.
Some “audit reports” are utterly worthless.
-
Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Package Manager People
People who built, maintain, or research package managers. Tool creators, registry operators, resolver authors, and the academics studying how it all works.
-
LWN ☛ Forgejo 14.0 released
Version 14.0 of the Forgejo software forge has been released. Notable changes in this release include several database improvements, new options for approving actions execution from pull requests, a new file editor, and progress toward making Forgejo's web UI work without JavaScript.
-
Rlang ☛ admiral 1.4 release
admiral 1.4 is here!
There’s nothing like a new {admiral} release to start the new year with a bang, and that’s exactly what we have for you with {admiral} 1.4!
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSpdlog 0.0.25 on CRAN: Microfix
Version 0.0.25 of RcppSpdlog arrived on CRAN right now, and will be uploaded to Debian and built for r2u shortly along with a minimal refresh of the documentation site. RcppSpdlog
This release fixes a minuscule cosmetic issue from the previous release a week ago. We rely on two
#defines that R sets to signal to spdlog that we are building in the R context (which matters for the R-specific logging sink, and picks up something Gabi added upon my suggestion at the very start of this package).
-
Python
-
It's FOSS ☛ After Rejecting US Government's Aid Over DEI, Python Software Foundation Accepts $1.5 Million in Funding from Claude AI [Ed: A bribe to promote the agenda of some cargo cult made around Hey Hi (AI)]
A two-year partnership aimed at bolstering security for Python and PyPI.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
University of Toronto ☛ Safely querying Spamhaus DNSBLs in Exim
When querying Spamhaus DNS blocklists, either their public mirrors or through a DQS account, the DNS blocklists can potentially return error codes in 127.255.255.0/24 (also). Although Exim has a variety of DNS blocklist features, it doesn't yet let you match return codes based on CIDR netblocks. However, it does have a magic way of doing this.
-
Don Marti ☛ how to bounce postal mail
If you get mail to someone who doesn’t live with you (such as a previous tenant) the right thing to do is to bounce it.
In the USA, all you have to do is...
-
Artyom Bologov ☛ Pidgin Markup For Writing, or How Much Can HTML Sustain?
I am an HTML extremist. There’s this argument I often hear: “But HTML is cumbersome to write!” Wrong, as many other myths about HTML. In this post, I’m detailing how I write my dialect of HTML and why it’s easy.
This Pidgin HTML dialect is intimately tied to my website setup: I’m using ed(1) as my Static Site Generator. Which means the setup is: [...]
-