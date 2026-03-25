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FreeCAD 1.1 Released with Improved Wayland Support, New Tools, and More
Coming more than four months after FreeCAD 1.0, the FreeCAD 1.1 release promises to improve Wayland support, implement three-point lighting to improve the rendering of 3D models, add a search bar to the Preferences Editor, and support transparent Part Design previews.
Also new in FreeCAD 1.1 is support for interactive draggers for tools like Fillet and Chamfer, a Clarify Selection tool, a totally new CAM tool library system, new Trackball Classic and Rounded Arcball orbit styles, and group dragging to make it possible to drag all selected geometrical entities at once.