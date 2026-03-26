news
Red Hat Promoting Slop, Rocky and Oracle Follow
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Red Hat ☛ Getting started with the vLLM Semantic Router project's Athena release: Optimize your tokens for agentic AI [Ed: IBM Red Hat selling slop]
Every token costs something. Whether it's dollars on a cloud API or watts on your GPU, the question isn't if you should route large language model (LLM) requests intelligently, but how fast you can start.
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ My new toy: first steps with Hey Hi (AI) on Linux
Ever since I bought my AI mini workstation from HP, my goal was to run hardware accelerated artificial intelligence workloads in a GNU/Linux environment. Read more to learn how things turned out on Ubuntu and Fedora!
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Red Hat Official ☛ Streamline your work with the new learning drawer in the migration toolkit for virtualization
A new “Tips and tricks” drawer was introduced as part of the 2.10 release and further improved in the following 2.11 release, which allows users to access contextual help, tips, and best practices directly within the interface. This feature is designed to reduce the learning curve for new users and provide immediate, in-context guidance for common and complex migration tasks, helping users learn key MTV workflows without ever leaving their current view.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Stop searching, start operating: Scale hybrid clusters with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.16
Here are the four ways 2.16 helps you reclaim your nights and weekends.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux is ready for AWS M9g instances, powered by Graviton5
The AWS M9g website provides details of the M9g instances, but here are some of its key features: [...]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Mapping the AI attack surface: Vulnerabilities in the model lifecycle [Ed: All about slop at IBM Red Hat]
You monitor reliability and abuse, but also watch for model-specific signals: drift, suspicious query patterns, and compromised outputs. Feedback loops are powerful—and risky—because they can reintroduce new poisoning paths if not controlled.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerating innovation: Building your AI Factory for the future
The AI Factory is more than just a workflow; it’s a unifying environment that enables core disciplines to thrive at scale. While standard MLOps focuses on the model, the AI Factory model integrates people, process, and platform to industrialize the complete AI lifecycle.
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Red Hat ☛ How to run a Red Hat-powered local Hey Hi (AI) audio transcription [Ed: IBM Red Hat boosting slop as usual]
In my opinion, one of the best use cases of Hey Hi (AI) is audio transcription. As a wordsmith by nature, I'm frequently disappointed by generative AI, but I find Hey Hi (AI) inference extremely useful. I consider it the missing component between the input you provide and the input you actually mean to provide. This is useful for speech recordings, where background noise, microphone dynamics, or poor compression can distort words. Hey Hi (AI) inference is able to infer the most probable meaning of what otherwise is difficult to hear.
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Red Hat ☛ Dynamic resource allocation goes GA in Red Bait OpenShift 4.21: Smarter GPU scheduling for Hey Hi (AI) workloads [Ed: Nonstop slop promotion from IBM Red Hat]
With OpenShift 4.21, Dynamic Resource Allocation (DRA) graduates to General Availability, fundamentally changing how GPU and accelerator resources are requested, allocated, and shared across your cluster. Built on the upstream Kubernetes 1.34 DRA implementation, this release replaces the limitations of the old device plug-in model with a richer, expression-driven framework that understands device attributes, not just device counts.
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UEK 8.2 Delivers Advancements in Confidential Computing and System Reliability [Ed: Fake security to sell outsourcing]
The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2 (UEK 8.2) is now available for Oracle Linux, introducing enhancements for confidential computing, file system reliability, and memory management, along with critical security improvements and bug fixes from the upstream community. Oracle Linux featuring UEK delivers mission-critical performance and security optimizations tailored to run customers’ most data- and compute-intensive workloads across distributed environments, including Oracle Database, Oracle Exadata, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).
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CIQ and AMD collaborate on Rocky Linux for AI, HPC [Ed: Sloppy slop slop]
The effort adds validated drivers, ROCm support and day-zero deployment for AMD datacenter systems running Rocky Linux.