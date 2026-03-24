Applications: A Look at Ghostty 1.3.0 and Ghostwriter

Let me tell you about the writing trick that stole my backspace key.

There are days when writing flows like melted butter. Words line up politely, sentences behave themselves, and the cursor marches forward across the screen like a tiny, well-trained conductor who knows exactly where to go. And then there are those other days. You write three words and delete two. Rewrite them and delete them again. Open a browser tab to “quickly check something.” Suddenly, you’re reading a Reddit thread about mechanical chewing gum, and the paragraph you started is still sitting there half-formed like a disappointed houseplant.

The problem usually isn’t ideas. The problem is your brain, and more specifically, the part of your brain that interrupts the writing process every six seconds to say things like: bad sentence, delete! This is exactly why I started experimenting with Ghostwriter, a minimalist Markdown editor from KDE that takes distraction-free writing very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that it includes a mode where the backspace key stops working. At first, that sounded completely ridiculous, then I tried it.