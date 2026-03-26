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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2026



Quoting: 4 Linux hardware devices I’m looking forward to in 2026 —

Most of the time when you hear about Linux, it involves debates over which distro you should install on your gaming PC, or which version is better for breathing some life into an old computer.

However, there are dedicated Linux devices out there, including gaming platforms, VR headsets, phones, and more. These are some of the most exciting devices that will be available in 2026.