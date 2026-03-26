Routing loops cause packets to circulate between routers instead of being delivered. In some cases, these routers duplicate each looping packet over and over again, amplifying the resulting load exponentially. This unnecessary traffic can congest links, overwhelm routers, slow routing convergence, enable Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, and ultimately reduce the stability and reliability of the Internet.

In a recent measurement study, we found that, despite being easy to fix, routing loops and amplification of looping packets are fairly common. This suggests that the network operator community is not prioritizing these issues.

In this blog post, we want to draw attention to the impact of routing loops and amplification of looping packets so that these misconfigurations are hopefully solved in the future.