news
today's howtos
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APNIC ☛ Make this one change to prevent IPv6 routing loops in your network
Routing loops cause packets to circulate between routers instead of being delivered. In some cases, these routers duplicate each looping packet over and over again, amplifying the resulting load exponentially. This unnecessary traffic can congest links, overwhelm routers, slow routing convergence, enable Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, and ultimately reduce the stability and reliability of the Internet.
In a recent measurement study, we found that, despite being easy to fix, routing loops and amplification of looping packets are fairly common. This suggests that the network operator community is not prioritizing these issues.
In this blog post, we want to draw attention to the impact of routing loops and amplification of looping packets so that these misconfigurations are hopefully solved in the future.
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Jason W Comeau ☛ Sneaky Header Blocker Trick
In this blog post, I’m going to reveal the magic trick. We’ll also deepen our understanding of how Positioned layout works in CSS. 🪄
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University of Toronto ☛ Early notes on switching some libvirt-based virtual machines to UEFI
I keep around a small collection of virtual machines so I don't have to drag out one of our spare physical servers to test things on. These virtual machines have traditionally used traditional MBR-based booting ('BIOS' in libvirt instead of 'UEFI'), partly because for a long time libvirt didn't support snapshots of UEFI based virtual machines and snapshots are very important for my use of these scratch virtual machines. However, I recently discovered that libvirt now can do snapshots of UEFI based virtual machines, and also all of our physical server installs are UEFI based, so in the past couple of days I've experimented with moving some of my Ubuntu scratch VMs from BIOS to UEFI.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Discord on Debian 13
Discord is one of the most widely used communication platforms in the GNU/Linux and developer community, but it does not ship with Debian 13 out of the box.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Miniconda on Debian 13
Miniconda offers a lightweight solution for Python developers and data scientists who need powerful package management without the bloat of full distributions. This minimal installer provides the conda package manager, Python, and essential dependencies in a compact 400MB footprint—significantly smaller than Anaconda’s 3GB installation.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Clang on Debian 13
If you manage GNU/Linux systems and write C or C++ code, choosing the right compiler matters more than most developers realize. Clang has become the go-to compiler for many production workloads because it delivers faster compilation, lower memory consumption, and error messages that actually tell you what went wrong.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Rancher on openSUSE
Rancher has become the go-to Kubernetes management platform for organizations seeking a centralized solution to deploy, manage, and scale container workloads across multiple clusters. For openSUSE users, installing Rancher provides an intuitive interface to orchestrate Kubernetes environments, whether you’re running development projects on a single machine or managing production-grade infrastructure across distributed systems.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Rust with Rustup on Ubuntu 26.04
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Linuxize ☛ firewalld Cheatsheet
Quick reference for managing firewall rules with firewalld on Linux
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LinuxConfig ☛ Understanding File Permissions with chmod and chown on Ubuntu 26.04
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Linux Handbook ☛ These 11 Open Source Tools Completely Improved My Docker Workflow
I tested dozens of Docker tools in my life so far. These 11 open source picks actually improved my workflow. Make Docker easier, faster, and more efficient.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Set Up a Firewall with UFW on Ubuntu 24.04
Step-by-step instructions for configuring and managing a UFW firewall on Ubuntu 24.04. UFW is a user-friendly front-end for managing iptables firewall rules.
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Thibault Martin: TIL that Proxmox can provision Kubernetes Persistent Volumes
I wanted to dip my toes into Kubernetes for my homelab, but I knew I would need some flexibility to experiment.