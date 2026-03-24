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Krita 5.3.0 Released!
Quoting: Krita 5.3.0 Released! | Krita —
Today is the simultaneous release of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0!
Depending which version of Qt and KDE Frameworks you build, the same source will result in one of the other. Both versions are almost functionally identical, with 6.0.0 having more Wayland functionality.
But note that since Krita 6 is still considered rather experimental, since it's our first release based on Qt 6, and there were many complicated changes between 5 and 6.
For real work, please use 5.3.0! We expect 6.0 to become the main version of Krita before the end of the year, though.
UbuntuHandbook:
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Krita 5.3.0 & 6.0 Released! Qt6 Port, On Canvas Text Editing & More | UbuntuHandbook
Krita, the free open-source raster graphics editor, released new major 5.3.0 and 6.0 simultaneously today!
Krita 6.0 is the Qt6 port. It features native Linux Wayland support with full Wayland Color Management protocol implementation, HDR support, fractional scaling and 10 bit display.
Except the Qt6 and Wayland support, both 6.0 and 5.3.0 almost functionally identical.