Using dimensional analysis, you can categorically rule out a whole category of logic and arithmetic bugs that plague DeFi formulas. No code changes required, just better reasoning!

One of the first lessons in physics is learning to think in terms of dimensions. Physicists can often spot a flawed formula in seconds just by checking whether the dimensions make sense. I once had a teacher who even kept a stamp that said “non-homogeneous formula” for that purpose (and it was used a lot on students’ work). Developers can use the same approach to spot incorrect arithmetic in smart contracts.