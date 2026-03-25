news
Firefox News/Developments and Tor Browser has New Release
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox 149 brings free VPN, tab splits and better GNU/Linux integration
The Firefox 149 update is now rolling out to users, adding a new split view feature, a free built-in VPN and a welcome Linux-specific change. Split View in Firefox lets you view two web pages side-by-side inside a single browser window, which is a cleaner approach than how you might have been doing this previously, i.e., snapping two separate browser windows against each other.
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Mozilla ☛ A free VPN you can trust, now built into Firefox [Ed: Mozilla, however, is a spying company and is run by people from surveillance companies, so where does trust come in?]
Today we’re introducing a free built-in VPN in Firefox, a new IP-protection feature designed to keep you even more private while you browse. We’re starting by offering an industry-leading 50 gigabytes of free VPN-browsing each month.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Firefox 149.0 is out with Side-by-Side Split View & Tab Notes
Firefox 149.0, the March release of this free open-source web browser, is available to download. The new version introduced some exciting new features, improvements for Linux, and many changes for web developers.
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LWN ☛ Firefox 149.0 released
Version 149.0 of the Firefox web browser has been released. Notable features in this release include a new split-view feature for viewing two web pages side-by-side, a built-in VPN for browser traffic only, and more.
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.8 | The Tor Project
The full changelog since Tor Browser 15.0.7 is: [...]
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Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 149
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such, it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 149 release cycle.