news
Events: Linux Plumbers Conference and All Things Slop; LibreOffice at MiniDebConf and ODF Gains in EU
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Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Submission time for Linux Plumbers 2026
Submissions for the Refereed Track, Kernel Summit, BoF and Microconferences are now open. Linux Plumbers will be held this year in Prague, Czechia from October 5-7th.
The Refereed presentations are 45 minutes in length (Talk+Q&A) and should focus on a specific aspect of the “plumbing” in a GNU/Linux ecosystem. Examples of GNU/Linux plumbing include core kernel subsystems, init systems, core libraries, toolchains, windowing systems, management tools, device support, media creation/playback, testing, and so on. The best presentations are not about finished work, but rather problem statements, proposals, or proof-of-concept solutions that require face-to-face discussions and debate.
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Unicorn Media ☛ Sold Out ‘All Things AI’ Is Livestreaming So Everybody Who Wanted to Go Can Still Be There [Ed: Independence or marketing this Ponzi scheme event?]
No badge, no problem: from whurley’s keynotes to deep‑dive engineer sessions, much of All Things AI's lineup is streaming live for anyone who wants in.
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LibreOffice
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Document Foundation ☛ Dear Europe: Germany has shown the way forward
Germany has made ODF mandatory as the standard format for documents within its sovereign digital infrastructure. The decision is incorporated into the Deutschland-Stack, the framework governing the development, procurement and management of digital systems for public administration at all levels.
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Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice at MiniDebConf Kanpur 2026
MiniDebConf Kanpur 2026, organised by Debian India, was held on 14 – 15 March – and The Document Foundation was happy to sponsor it! The event featured a wide variety of talks on Debian (of course), LibreOffice, OpenStreetMap and other free and open source software projects.
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