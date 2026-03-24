news
Microsoft (et al) Front Group OpenSSF Promotes Self-Serving Plays as "Security" Under the Name "Linux"
-
Unicorn Media ☛ OpenSSF Welcomes New Members as SLSA, Gemara, and Hey Hi (AI) Security Efforts Mature [Ed: Microsoft et al pushing Ponzi schemes in "security" clothing]
At Amsterdam's SecurityCon Europe, the 'Linux' Foundation's OpenSSF adds new members and showcases progress on SLSA, Gemara, and Hey Hi (AI) security.
-
Linux Foundation gets funding boost from Big Tech [Ed: No, Linux Foundation FRONTS for Big Tech, and this is PR bribe from the culprits, notably Microsoft]
New funding from Big Tech aims to help exhausted open-source maintainers who have lately seen more bugs than a hot trash can, thanks to AI tools.
The Linux Foundation announced $12.5 million in new grant funding from major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, and OpenAI, to strengthen software security in widely used open-source projects.
The foundation, according to its site, supports over 1,300 projects (including the containerized application manager Kubernetes and the operating system Linux itself), boasts 855,000 developers contributing code, and adds 89 million lines of code weekly.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Kusari Partners with OpenSSF to Strengthen Open Source Software Supply Chain Security
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Celebrates New Members, No-Cost Tooling, and Project Milestones
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Introducing the OpenSSF Ambassador Program
We're excited to launch the OpenSSF Ambassador Program - a global community of advocates who will help us promote secure open source development practices worldwide.