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Tails 7.6 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Automatic Tor Bridges
The monthly Tails releases continue with Tails 7.6, which introduces support for automatic Tor bridges, a feature that lets the Tor Connection assistant ask about Tor bridges based on your region. According to the devs, this feature uses the same technology as Tor Browser’s connection assistant.
Tails 7.6 also replaces the KeePassXC password with GNOME Secrets due to its simpler interface and better integration with the GNOME desktop environment, which Tails uses by default. GNOME Secrets can automatically unlock your previous KeePassXC database, so you won’t lose your passwords.