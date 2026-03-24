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Programming Leftovers
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Adam Young: The Value of Blogging as a programmer
Today at the local Python meetup, I repeated my little speech encouraging the other members to blog. They, in turn, suggested I write a blog post explaining what I just told them. It is entirely possible I have written this before in my 2.5 decods of recording my thoughts in web format, but maybe I still have something new to add.
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Rlang ☛ Digital Biology with R: Advanced Bioinformatics, Predictive Modeling, and Time Series Analysis for Modern Life Sciences
Digital Biology with R Digital biology is no longer a niche intersection between biology and computation. It has become a core framework for how modern laboratories, biomedical teams, and translational researchers generate insight from complex biological systems.
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Rust
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Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: What we heard about Rust's challenges
Author's note
The original version of this article has been retracted. I used an LLM to write the first draft, though this had come after many hours of planning and going through the data and analyses to identify the points to be made, as well as me going through the post line by line, editing into my voice and verifying the wording and scope of the text was accurate. However, many people still felt like the LLM-speak bled through in ways that felt uncomfortable. Given this, I and other members of the Rust Project have decided to retract the post in its entirety.
I stand by the content of the post. As I said, the LLM did not decide the points to be made - those were done well in advance of even beginning to write the blog post. And, admittedly, I did need to make edits to dampen the scope of them (in large part because I couldn't find specific quotes to substantiate them, even though I often "felt" that they were true given what I know as a Rust Project member), but in general I (and the Vision Doc team) defined the content, not an LLM.
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