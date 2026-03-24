Author's note

The original version of this article has been retracted. I used an LLM to write the first draft, though this had come after many hours of planning and going through the data and analyses to identify the points to be made, as well as me going through the post line by line, editing into my voice and verifying the wording and scope of the text was accurate. However, many people still felt like the LLM-speak bled through in ways that felt uncomfortable. Given this, I and other members of the Rust Project have decided to retract the post in its entirety.

I stand by the content of the post. As I said, the LLM did not decide the points to be made - those were done well in advance of even beginning to write the blog post. And, admittedly, I did need to make edits to dampen the scope of them (in large part because I couldn't find specific quotes to substantiate them, even though I often "felt" that they were true given what I know as a Rust Project member), but in general I (and the Vision Doc team) defined the content, not an LLM.