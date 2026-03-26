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Improving Our Static Site Generator (SSG)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2026



Hail and snow are back again. It's almost April. Yes, we did have snow in April (in past years), but this is not pleasant. The birds are eating frantically and "Bottle" (or "Bot") keeps bringing a friend to eat along with him.

Maintenance is out of the way now and yesterday we tested (on a test machine) some improvements to the Static Site Generator (SSG), which turns 4 this summer. We created it to replace bloated Content Management Systems (CMSs) such as Drupal. █

Image source: Winter