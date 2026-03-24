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Mariposa Rescue Disk – rescue system
Quoting: Mariposa Rescue Disk - rescue system - LinuxLinks —
Mariposa Rescue Disk is a rescue system that can start from a USB stick. It helps you to troubleshoot, back up your data when your PC doesn’t boot anymore etc.
The system will start a console and log in as user “rescue”. The password is “rescue” as well. By typing “startx” you can enter the Window Manager. The system uses XFCE4.
Mariposa Rescue Disk comes with a lot of applications that serve to rescue your system: Gparted, parted, testdisk, ext3grep, ext4magic, extundelete, foremost, fsarchiver, gddrescue, Magicrescue, array-info, autopsy, bruteforce-luks, chkrootkit, ddrescueview, ddrutility, disktype, dmraid, myrescue, safecopy, sleuthkit, smartmontools, tinysshd tomb vsftpd and many more.