I’ve already referenced Addy’s Comprehension Debt piece, but I think it is worth highlighting this quote:

"Making code cheap to generate doesn’t make understanding cheap to skip. The comprehension work is the job."

This is salient because it feels there is a growing divide in the industry on this point. Some would say our understanding of a system is moving to a higher level of abstraction, where we use English to specify our intent, and depend on the LLM tool to translate that into code. The analogy they use is, the same thing happened when we moved from assembly to C.