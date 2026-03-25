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today's howtos
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Cynthia Dunlop ☛ Gergely Orosz on Technical Blogging
Gergely Orosz has an uncanny sense of what matters. He spots and researches emerging engineering trends, then reports on them months, sometimes years, before anyone else. He scoops journalism giants like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Bloomberg. And when his vision for The Software Engineer’s Guidebook didn’t fit neatly into publisher conventions, he published it himself – and ended up with a #1 Amazon bestseller.
That instinct has earned him over a million regular readers, making The Pragmatic Engineer the top newsletter in tech. His focus on long-form analysis, original research, and insider perspectives sets it far apart from all the LLM remixes and Hacker News pandering.
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RoseHosting ☛ How to install Git on Ubuntu 26.04
In this blog post, we will show you how to install Git on Ubuntu 26.04 OS.
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RoseHosting ☛ How to install SSH on Ubuntu 26.04
In this blog post, we will show you how to install SSH on Ubuntu 26.04.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install and Configure Fail2ban on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install and Configure Nginx on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install and Configure Apache on Ubuntu 26.04
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Chromium Browser on Ubuntu 26.04
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Node.js on Linux Mint 22 and 21
Linux Mint’s default Node.js packages are old enough to trip modern JavaScript build tools and local dev servers before you even open a project.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MongoDB on Ubuntu 24.04 and 22.04
Ubuntu’s older mongodb packages are not the right base when you need a current MongoDB document database server, because they can conflict with the upstream mongodb-org packages and leave you off the supported release track.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP-Imagick on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Image uploads, thumbnail generation, and PDF previews break quickly when the Imagick extension is missing from a PHP stack. You can install PHP-Imagick on Ubuntu from the default repositories on 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04, then load the ImageMagick-backed module in PHP CLI or the web SAPI that serves your application.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install GCC on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
If you run a Rocky GNU/Linux 10 server and need to compile C, C++, or other programs from source, the first tool you need is GCC (GNU Compiler Collection). GCC is the standard compiler for GNU/Linux systems and the backbone of almost every software build process.
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