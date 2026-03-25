Gergely Orosz has an uncanny sense of what matters. He spots and researches emerging engineering trends, then reports on them months, sometimes years, before anyone else. He scoops journalism giants like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Bloomberg. And when his vision for The Software Engineer’s Guidebook didn’t fit neatly into publisher conventions, he published it himself – and ended up with a #1 Amazon bestseller.

That instinct has earned him over a million regular readers, making The Pragmatic Engineer the top newsletter in tech. His focus on long-form analysis, original research, and insider perspectives sets it far apart from all the LLM remixes and Hacker News pandering.