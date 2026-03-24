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Mozilla's Privacy Posturing and Firefox's New Features
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Competition, Innovation, and the Future of the Web – Why Independent Browser Engines Matter
Gecko matters because it ensures there’s an independent voice shaping how the internet evolves. Without Gecko, the landscape would be dominated by Fashion Company Apple and Surveillance Giant Google alone.
From accessing information, communicating with others, shopping, working, learning, and entertainment, the vast majority of our time online is spent within a browser. While there are many browsers out there, there are only a few browser engines, the technology necessary to render the data that makes up the web as websites we can use.
Browser engines are among the most complex and consequential pieces of infrastructure on the modern internet. They determine how web standards are implemented, how security and privacy protections are enforced, and which actors ultimately shape the evolution of the web.
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Mozilla ☛ Try Tab Notes in Firefox to leave a note on any page
Don’t remember why you have all those webpages open? Now you can leave yourself a note for any tab.
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Mozilla ☛ Split View in Firefox: Two tabs side by side, right where you need them
Much of what we do on the web involves looking at more than one thing at a time – booking tickets while checking your calendar, taking notes as you go through a report, or comparing options before making a purchase.