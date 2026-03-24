news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access Leftovers
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Andreas ☛ How one server hosts multiple domains
With HTTPS, there is a problem. The server must present a TLS certificate before the encrypted connection is established. But the Host header is part of the HTTP request, and that request is only sent inside the encrypted tunnel, after the TLS handshake is completed.
This is what Server Name Indication (SNI) solves. SNI is a TLS extension that allows the client to include the target hostname in the Client Hello, early in the TLS handshake, before the HTTP request can be sent. This lets the server choose the correct certificate and continue the handshake, even when multiple HTTPS sites share the same IP address.
-
Chromium
-
Ghacks ☛ Opera GX Launches on GNU/Linux With Built-in Ad Blocker and VPN
Opera GX, the gaming-oriented browser from Opera, is now available for Linux users. This marks the first time the browser has been released on the platform, after previously being available only on Windows and macOS. The initial support includes Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, and systems based on OpenSUSE.
-
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Updated and fixed hugo
I was stuck on an old release of the Hugo static site generator for a while because some of the updated syntax wasn’t trivial to replace. I pulled the trigger this morning and upgraded, and spent the time updating themes and code.
-
-
Funding
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Contribute to Our Fundraiser!
FOSS Force 2026 Independence Drive
You keep independent FOSS journalism alive. Your support powers our 2026 Independence Drive.
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Access/Content
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Hello World #29 out now: Safety and security - Raspberry Pi Foundation
In issue 29 of Hello World, out today for free, educators all over the world share what digital safety and security mean in their classrooms. We hope this new issue will help you to actively empower your learners by equipping them with the understanding and skills to safely navigate our complex digital landscape.
-
Benjamin Mako Hill ☛ How taboo shapes knowledge production on Wikipedia
Taboo subjects—such as sexuality and mental health—are as important to discuss as they are difficult to raise in conversation. Although many people turn to online resources for information on taboo subjects, censorship and low-quality information are common in search results. In two papers I recently published at CSCW—both led by Kaylea Champion—we presented a series of analyses showing how taboo shapes the process of collaborative knowledge building on English Wikipedia.
The first study is a quantitative analysis showing that articles on taboo subjects are much more popular and are the subject of more vandalism than articles on non-taboo topics. In surprising news, we also found that they were edited more often and were of higher quality!
-
-