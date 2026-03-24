Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access Leftovers

With HTTPS, there is a problem. The server must present a TLS certificate before the encrypted connection is established. But the Host header is part of the HTTP request, and that request is only sent inside the encrypted tunnel, after the TLS handshake is completed.

This is what Server Name Indication (SNI) solves. SNI is a TLS extension that allows the client to include the target hostname in the Client Hello, early in the TLS handshake, before the HTTP request can be sent. This lets the server choose the correct certificate and continue the handshake, even when multiple HTTPS sites share the same IP address.